Shooter at Villa Park amusement park opened fire with several children ‘just feet away,’ prosecutors say

A Chicago man was ordered held on $1 million bail for allegedly shooting a man Saturday evening at a Villa Park amusement park in the presence of several of young children.

Meco Norris, 25, pulled out a gun and shot a man three times at Safari Land indoor amusement park, 701 North Ave., according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The man was taken to a hospital with gunshots to his chest, shoulder and elbow and was released that evening. Prosecutors did not say what led up to the shooting.

After the shooting, Norris ran into a residential area and was arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home in Chicago, police said.

The shooting happened in the presence of several children, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

“Mr. Norris’ alleged actions, with multiple children literally just feet away, demonstrate the most horrifying disregard for public safety I have seen in my 30-plus years as a prosecutor,” Berlin said in a statement.

There were also hundreds of other people inside the venue who witnessed the shooting, Villa Park Police Chief Michael Rivas said.

“While one person was physically harmed in this incident, there are hundreds of more victims, from very young children to grandparents, who will bear scars emotionally and psychologically for a long time,” Rivas said in the statement.

Norris, who lives in the Logan Square neighborhood, faces a counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

His next court date is Dec. 17.