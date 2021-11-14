No bail for teen shot during gunfight at Chatham gas station that also left 2 others wounded, including 1-year-old boy

Bail was denied Sunday for a teenager who was shot during a daytime gun battle last week at a gas station in Chatham that also left two other people wounded, including a 1-year-old boy who was riding in a passing vehicle with his two young siblings.

Maalik Lumpkins, 19, of Fernwood, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shootout Thursday at a Shell station at 7453 S. State St., according to Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors. At the time, Lumpkins had a warrant out for his arrest in an unrelated felony gun case.

About 1:25 p.m. Thursday, a 28-year-old man parked at the Shell and went inside the station’s store, according to Assistant State’s Attorney James O’Connor. Meanwhile, Lumpkins and four accomplices circled the gas station twice in a 2019 Nissan as they waited for the man to come outside.

When he emerged, Lumpkins and three others got out of the Nissan, chased the man and opened fire, O’Connor said. The man, who was shot six times, pulled a gun from his waistband at some point, aimed behind his back and shot Lumpkins in the chest.

During the shootout, fragments of a round of ammunition struck the 1-year-old and lodged in his head as he rode in a 2011 Acura with his mother, grandmother and siblings, ages 8 and 10. The Acura’s front and rear windshields were both shattered, O’Connor said.

The boy, who was “bleeding profusely from his head,” underwent surgery at Comer Children’s Hospital, O’Connor said. While he has since been released, O’Connor said the boy requires more surgery to fully remove the bullet fragment from his skull.

After being shot, Lumpkins jumped into the Nissan with his accomplices and took off, O’Connor said.

The entire gunfight was captured on surveillance video, which showed that one of the shooters fired an assault rifle-style weapon, O’Connor said. Thirty-five shell casings were found at the scene, including 9mm, 40-caliber and rifle rounds.

Lumpkins later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital in the Nissan complaining that he’d been shot in the chest, O’Connor said. Gunshot residue was found on his clothing, which matched what he was seen wearing at the gas station.

He was ultimately transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he and the other wounded man both remain hospitalized.

Lumpkins hasn’t been convicted of a crime as an adult, but his juvenile record includes convictions for possession of a stolen motor vehicle in 2017 and aggravated vehicular hijacking in 2020, O’Connor said. He was sentenced to probation and 16 months, respectively.

He’s also currently facing a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon stemming from an arrest in May in Oak Lawn, O’Connor said. A warrant had been issued for his arrest in that case after he failed to appear in court.

Lumpkins’ attorney declined to provide mitigating evidence during the hearing, which he didn’t attend. And while Judge Mary Marubio said Lumpkins will essentially be entitled to “a fresh bond hearing,” he was denied bail in both the suburban case and the new case in Chicago.

He’s expected in court Tuesday in the gun case and Friday in the case stemming from the shootout.