 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman dies in hit-and-run in South Shore: police

About 4 a.m., a black SUV was involved in a crash with a burgundy colored Toyota Rav-4 in the 1600 block of East 79th Street, and then struck a woman as she was crossing the street.

By Jermaine Nolen
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Nov. 16, 2021, in South Shore.
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Nov. 16, 2021, in South Shore.
Sun-Times file photo

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 4 a.m., a black SUV was involved in a crash with a burgundy colored Toyota Rav-4 in the 1600 block of East 79th Street, and then struck a woman as she was crossing the street, Chicago police said.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the black SUV fled westbound on 79th Street, and is not in custody, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Menu planner: Pecan apple dressing fits right in with your holiday meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication

Man charged with attempted murder after CTA employee stabbed, Chicago police officer injured, on train platform in Loop: police

Albert Burage, of Arlington Heights, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer, and aggravated battery of a transit employee.

By Jermaine Nolen

3 killed, 3 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

An armored truck security guard was killed and another was critically wounded during an attempted robbery in Chatham.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls handle Anthony Davis, Lakers to earn the L.A. sweep

In one of their better all-around performances of the season, the Bulls improved to 10-4 in embarrassing the Lakers and sending Davis to the locker room early.

By Joe Cowley

Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Bulls have changed on the fly

The way the team responded to coach Billy Donovan’s adjustments after a loss Friday to the Warriors fueled a sweep of the Clippers and Lakers in Los Angeles.

By Joe Cowley