Woman dies in hit-and-run in South Shore: police

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 4 a.m., a black SUV was involved in a crash with a burgundy colored Toyota Rav-4 in the 1600 block of East 79th Street, and then struck a woman as she was crossing the street, Chicago police said.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the black SUV fled westbound on 79th Street, and is not in custody, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.