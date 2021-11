A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was near a gangway about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of West 113th Street when at least two people approached and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old was struck in the heard, arm, chest and buttocks, police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.