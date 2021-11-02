Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also an officer, during struggle over gun at Far NW Side home

An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot her husband, also an officer, while the two struggled over a gun in their home near O’Hare International Airport Tuesday evening.

The couple were arguing in their home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street when one of them took out a gun and they began fighting over it around 7:15 p.m., according to an initial police report.

The husband, 44, suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, police said in a brief statement. His name has not been released.

The wife stayed at the home and waited for detectives, police said.

A neighbor on Wednesday said the husband and wife “were good people.”

“Just a normal American family. It’s an unfortunate situation,” said the woman, who declined to be named.

The shooting was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

No charges have been announced, but the wife will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said. The department released no other details.