Lake Forest man to plead guilty to charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Feds

A 27-year-old Lake Forest man is expected to plead guilty next month to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the same day his brother is scheduled to plead to similar charges, federal court records show.

Mark Kulas Jr. was charged this week with a single count of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, one of the same charges filed in June against his younger brother, Christian Kulas, in connection with the breach of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months.

Kulas Jr’s lawyer declined comment Tuesday.

Court records show both brothers are due for a plea hearing via Zoom on Dec. 6 before Senior Judge Thomas F. Hogan in federal court in Washington D.C.

A one-page charging document spelled out little more than the formal charge against Mark Kulas Jr., though federal prosecutors in June had filed a nine-page affidavit detailing Christian Kulas’ alleged activities on the day of the Capitol riot.

Chrisitian Kulas, of Kenilworth was identified by a former classmate, who saw video posted to social media showing the younger Kulas — in his designer coat and “KEEP AMERICA GREAT” cap over his long hair— among the throng that stormed the Capitol.

In one video, apparently filmed by Christian Kulas and posted to his Instagram account, he turns the camera to show his own face as he walks with a crowd up the Capitol steps. Security video and video filmed by others inside the Capitol shows Christian Kulas and his distinctive hat and Burberry coat.

Christian Kulas has been free on bond since his arrest in June.