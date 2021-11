A teen was shot and wounded Tuesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 17-year-old was leaving a residence in the 12400 block of South Perry Avenue about 6:20 p.m. when three people exited a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the lower chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.