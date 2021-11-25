 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Machete attacks on Northwest Side trigger police warning

In two of the three attacks, an older model, light-colored Toyota Camry was used to flee from the scene.

By Jermaine Nolen
The 5800 block of West Altgeld Avenue.
Chicago police are warning residents of three recent attacks on the Northwest Side — including at least two involving a machete.

The most recent attack was early Tuesday in Belmont Cragin.

The incidents include:

  • About 1:10 a.m. Sept. 5, a male was walking in the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue, when he was approached from behind and stabbed multiple times;
  • About 2:40 a.m. Nov. 20, a male was walking his dog in the 2200 block of North St. Louis Avenue, when he was approached from behind, struck in the head with a hammer, then chased with a machete; and
  • About 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, a male was walking a dog in the 5800 block of West Altgeld Avenue when he was approached and slashed with a machete multiple times.

In each incident, the suspect is described as being a white male, between 25 and 35-years-old, about 6 feet tall, clean-shaven, with a thin to average build, short brown hair and wearing a dark-colored zip-up jacket, with the weapon hidden underneath his clothing, police said.

In two of the incidents, an older model light-colored Toyota Camry was used to flee from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

