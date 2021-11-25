 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police release video of 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old Kevin Tinker

Kevin Tinker was shot to death while standing on a sidewalk Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Roseland boy.

Chicago police have released video of two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy down the street from his home in Roseland.

The eighth-grader was outside a home that had been targeted earlier in the day, according to police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, who would not say if the boy himself was a target.

Police are searching for two males wanted in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
Chicago police

In the video released by police, two males walk into a gas station, in black masks and black hoodies, then leave in a silver Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

