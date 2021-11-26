 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old boy among 10 wounded in Chicago Thursday

The teen was shot while sitting in a car in Back of the Yards.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was killed and a man was seriously wounded in a shooting November 16, 2021 in Avalon Park.
Ten people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.
Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was one of 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

  • About 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a car in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was struck in the right shoulder and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
  • Two tow truck drivers, 37 and 38, were standing outside their truck on a crash scene in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue when someone in a passing gray or gold SUV opened fire, striking them both, about 3:05 a.m., police said. The older man was shot in the head, shoulder and torso, while the younger man was shot multiple times, police said. Both went to Community First Hospital, and the 37-year-old was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and the other man to Stroger Hospital, police said. The younger man was listed in critical condition, while the 38-year-old was in good condition, police said.
  • A man was shot in his room in West Rogers Park on the North Side. About 11:20 p.m., the man’s mom heard a loud noise and found the 22-year-old in his room in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue, police said. A friend who was with him attempted to render aid until he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Six others were wounded in Chicago Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was among four people killed and a 16-year-old boy among four others wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

