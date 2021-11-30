‘Dread Head Cowboy’ taken into custody on contempt charge after sparring with judge

Adam Hollingsworth, the activist known as the “Dread Head Cowboy,” was taken into custody on a contempt charge Tuesday after arguing with a Cook County judge.

Just a day before, Hollingsworth, who is representing himself against animal cruelty charges stemming from a horseback ride he took in 2020 on the Dan Ryan Expressway to raise awareness about violence against youth, had argued with Judge Michael McHale over his claims that prosecutors had not turned over all their files to him.

Monday, McHale ordered Hollingsworth to return to court with a flash drive prosecutors had turned over to him.

Tuesday, after Hollingsworth claimed a dog ate the flash drive and repeatedly interrupted the judge, McHale had the activist led out of the courtroom by sheriff’s deputies.

“We are not going to do this the way we’ve been doing it the past year and a half,” McHale had warned Hollingsworth, telling him he’d be held in contempt of court if he interrupted him three times.

“Communication is going to change, slower, focused, respectful.”

The judge quickly grew exasperated as Hollingsworth, 34, repeated his claims that he had not received discovery materials, including audio from a dashboard camera that prosecutors said they did not have.

McHale had ordered Hollingsworth to return to court Tuesday with a flash drive that prosecutors had loaded with the case files and had turned over to Hollingsworth.

“Where’s the flash drive?” McHale asked.

“My dog chewed it up,” Hollingsworth said, prompting the judge to order the activist to raise his right hand and swear to tell the truth.

“Did you throw it out? And, by the way, lying under oath is a crime. It’s perjury,” McHale said.

McHale’s temper flared as Hollingsworth claimed that prosecutors had been hiding evidence from him. Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Dracopoulos said the state had turned over all files in the case to Hollingsworth on “several” occasions, and had sent him an online link to the same files Monday. Hollingsworth conceded that he had not downloaded those files.

“I want to know from you what right do you have, what basis do you have, to make that claim against the prosecutors,” McHale said. “You’re saying you got (the files), you got it yesterday. Would you still like to make an accusation they are hiding evidence, or would you like to withdraw it?”

As Hollingsworth stood silent for several seconds, the judge began speaking.

“I guess you’re thinking, because...”

“Can I talk?” Hollingsworth interjected, talking over the judge.

“That’s it! You’re in contempt! Take him back,” McHale said.

As a courtroom sheriff’s deputy walked Hollingsworth to the holding cell in the judge’s chambers, Hollingsworth’s black stetson lay atop his notes on a table.

It was not clear how long Hollingsworth might be held. Judges have wide latitude to mete out punishment for contempt of court, and sometimes will release defendants directly from the holding cell without sending them to be booked into jail or post bond.

Hollingsworth has struggled to navigate the court system since he publicly fired his pro-bono defense attorney in October 2020. His lack of knowledge of court procedures has continually been on display in McHale’s courtroom since he started representing himself.