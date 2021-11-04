 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Charges filed in South Side carjacking where man was shot after changing friend’s flat tire

Monta Anderson wore a ski mask and pulled a gun on the victim May 24 in the 4700 block of West 64th Street, police said.

By David Struett
Chicago police work a crime scene where a man was shot in the head and his vehicle stolen in the 6400 block of South Cicero Ave, Monday May 24, 2021. The man was helping change a friends flat tire when he was shot. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police work a crime scene where a man was shot in the head and his vehicle stolen on May 24, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with shooting a man during a carjacking last May, shortly after the victim had finished changing his friend’s flat tire in West Lawn.

Monta Anderson, 27, wore a ski mask and pulled a gun on the victim, but the 28-year-old man knocked the gun from Anderson’s hand, Chicago police said.

Anderson retrieved the gun and shot the man in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. May 24 in the 4700 block of West 64th Street, police said. Shortly after the carjacking, the FBI issued an alert for the stolen dark blue Nissan Altima.

Police arrested Anderson on Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham.

He was expected to appear in court Thursday on charges of attempted murder, carjacking and aggravated battery.

