1 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park: police

A man was killed, and another man was critically wounded, in a shooting Thursday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the men, 26 and 34, were near the street in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the chest, shoulder, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The older man was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in critical condition, police said.

Chicago police are investigating.