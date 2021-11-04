 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park: police

The men, 26 and 34, were near the street in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when they were struck by gunfire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
A man was killed and a man is in critical condition, after a shooting Nov. 4, 2021, in East Garfield Park.
Sun-Times file

A man was killed, and another man was critically wounded, in a shooting Thursday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the men, 26 and 34, were near the street in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the chest, shoulder, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The older man was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in critical condition, police said.

Chicago police are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

CPS cancels all classes Nov. 12 for ‘Vaccine Awareness Day’

The district gave parents just over a week’s notice of the day off that officials hope will lead more students to get vaccinated.

By Sun-Times staff

Rev. Jesse Jackson rallies with Black UIC law students days after fall, hospitalization in D.C.

Three days after hitting his head in a fall during a trip to Washington D.C., the civil rights leader was protesting Thursday in Chicago, saying feels "fantastic." Jackson joined Black UIC law students at a rally outside the school.

By Jason Beeferman

CPS facilities chief out amid dirty schools complaints

Clarence Carson’s departure comes less than a week after the Sun-Times documented conditions that were so bad at a Southwest Side elementary school that teachers and administrators had been wielding mops and brooms themselves.

By Lauren FitzPatrick and Nader Issa

Bowhunters in Illinois harvested 6,187 fewer deer in October than in October last year

Something is changing in Illinois deer hunting, at least in the significant drop in harvest by bowhunters in October—6,187—as compared with October, 2020.

By Dale Bowman

Jeremy Colliton’s frustration escalating as Blackhawks repeat mistakes

The 1-8-2 Hawks’ lack of progress this season has built up rarely-before-seen exasperation inside the typically mellow coach.

By Ben Pope

Fried’s World Series performance motivates White Sox’ Lucas Giolito

Lots of takeways from 2021 season and exit from ALDS, Giolito said. "As a team we will use that as more fuel for next year. We’ll definitely come out a lot more prepared for playoff baseball."

By Daryl Van Schouwen