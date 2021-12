A CTA train operator was hospitalized Wednesday morning after two teenagers beat him and then ran away onto the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The employee, 62, got into an argument with two female teens while the train was stalled near the Garfield station, 220 W. Garfield Ave., Chicago police and fire officials said.

The teens beat the employee and ran onto the expressway around 8:30 a.m., police said.

The employee was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported.