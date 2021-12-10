 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man suspected of double murder in Riverside has been arrested in Massachusetts

Jeremy Lane, 38, and 31-year-old Tiata Johnson were found fatally shot in an apartment in Riverside on Nov. 13.

By Sun-Times Wire
Riverside Director of Public Safety Matthew Buckley and law enforcement officials announce murder charges against Carl Curry at a news conference Dec. 10, 2021.
Village of Riverside

A man suspected of fatally shooting a man and woman in a suburban Riverside apartment last month has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Carl Curry was taken into custody at a home in Hyannis and charged with murder in the deaths of Jeremy Lane, 38, and Tiata Johnson, 31, according to Riverside Director of Public Safety Matthew Buckley.

On Nov. 13, officers responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment in the first block of Forest Avenue and found the bodies Johnson and Lane, Buckley said Friday. The front door of the apartment had been forced open.

John and Lane were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies found both died of multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Days before the shooting, Johnson and Curry had been involved in an argument in Danville, where Johnson lived, Buckley said. Police were called and Curry was arrested for disorderly conduct.

After the incident, Johnson “was in fear of her life” and drove to her friend Lane’s apartment in Riverside, where she hoped she would be safe, Buckley said.

Lane was “a son, brother, cousin and a friend to so many,” Buckley said, adding that Johnson was a devoted friend who leaves behind a 5-year-old girl.

“Jeremy Lane tried to do the right thing and protect his friend, he died next to her but we all know that he is still next to her in a better place keeping her safe,” Buckley said.

Curry is being held without bail in Barnstable, Mass. and is awaiting extradition to Cook County.

