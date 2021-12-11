 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 dead, 1 seriously injured following hit-and-run crash in Archer Heights

About 12:15 a.m., a man, 32, and a male, whose age was not immediately known, were driving west in the 3600 block of West 47th Street when their car was sideswiped by a car that left the scene, police said.

One person died and another was seriously injured after a crash Dec. 11 in Archer Heights.
One person died and another was seriously injured Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

About 12:15 a.m., the driver, a 32-year-old man, and a male, whose age was not immediately known, were traveling west in the 3600 block of West 47th Street when their car was sideswiped by a car that left the scene, Chicago police said. The driver lost control of the car and struck a pole, police said.

The driver suffered body trauma was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The male was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with unknown injuries, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

