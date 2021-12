A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

The teen boy was sitting in a vehicle about 6:12 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone inside another vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.