Man found fatally shot near gangway of residence in South Shore

A man was found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The man, 40, was found shot to death about 3:35 p.m. near a gangway of a residence in the 7500 block of South Yates Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was shot multiple times in his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Thirty-one people have been killed in South Shore so far this year — three less murders than what the community had for all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.