Man fatally shot in Gresham

The man, 26, was near the sidewalk in the 1900 block of West 79th Street about 3:15 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gresham.
Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gresham on the Far South Side.

The man, 26, was near the sidewalk in the 1900 block of West 79th Street about 3:15 p.m. when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Thirty-five people have been killed in Auburn Gresham so far this year — four more than the community had for all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

