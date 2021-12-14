Man found fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest about 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West 120th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Thirty-three people have been killed in West Pullman so far this year — 13 more than the community had for all of last year, and more than five times what the area recorded in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.