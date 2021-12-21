Aurora man accused of assaulting officer with flagpole at Capitol riot; faces five felonies

An Aurora man accused of using a flagpole to assault a federal officer during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach is charged with five felonies in an indictment unsealed this week in Washington, D.C.

James Robert “Jim Bob” Elliott, 24, was arrested Monday in Batavia and was due in court Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The four-page indictment against Elliott offers few details but levels six charges against him.

Elliott is charged with civil disorder; assault of a federal officer; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and carrying out an act of violence in the Capitol building or grounds.

The final charge is a misdemeanor.

Elliott is now at least the 20th Illinois resident charged in the Capitol breach. Three Illinois residents have been sentenced, and four additional Illinoisans have pleaded guilty.

This is a developing story.