Person shot on I-94 on Far South Side

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 115th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was shot on I-94 Dec. 24, 2021, on the Far South Side.
A person was wounded in a shooting Friday on Interstate 94 on the Far South Side.

Troopers responded to the shooting about 11:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 115th Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Authorities have responded to 255 expressway shootings in the Chicago area this year, state police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

