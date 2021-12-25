 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person who shot at Chicago police officers wounded after officers returned fire in University Village

About 10:45 p.m., 12th District officers approached two males displaying handguns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when one of the males fired at officers, police said. Officers returned fire, striking the individual, officials said.

By Mohammad Samra
A person who opened fire on Chicago police officers was wounded after officers returned fire Dec. 24 on the Near West Side.
A person who shot at Chicago police officers was wounded after officers returned fire Friday night in University Village on the Near West Side.

About 10:45 p.m., 12th District officers approached two males displaying handguns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when one of the males fired at officers, police said. Officers returned fire, striking the individual, officials said.

The person, whose age was unknown, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The second male fled on foot, but was taken into custody by responding officers, authorities said.

No officers were injured or struck by gunfire, but were taken to an area hospital for observation, police said.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

The specifics of the incident were being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days, officials said.

