Burglars target businesses on NW Side, police say

Police are warning business owners in Hermosa, Dunning and Gladstone Park of a series of burglaries reported recently on the Northwest Side.

In each case, the burglars broke in through the front window and stole money from registers and ATMs, Chicago police said. Liquor, cigarettes and lottery tickets were also stolen.

The burglaries happened:

At 1:41 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 4700 block of West Armitage Avenue;

At 2:28 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 7300 block of West Irving Park Road;

At 2:30 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 3700 block of North Harlem Avenue; and

At 2:52 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and driving a black Jeep Compass or Cherokee and a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.