17-year-old charged with shooting DoorDash delivery driver during Hazel Crest carjacking

A DoorDash driver was shot in the groin as he attempted to stop the teen from stealing his car while he was completing a food delivery.

By Katie Anthony
A teenager targeted DoorDash drivers in a string of south suburban carjackings, according to Cook County prosecutors.
A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges after a string of carjackings targeting food delivery drivers, including one who was shot earlier this week in Hazel Crest.

Corey Lesser is charged as an adult with attempted murder for the Wednesday shooting, among other felony counts, authorities said Saturday.

A driver for the food ordering app DoorDash was completing deliveries with his girlfriend in the south suburb that day, prosecutors said during a bail hearing.

At one stop, the driver got out to deliver a McDonald’s order while his girlfriend remained in the car. That’s when prosecutors allege Lesser jumped in the front seat of the running car, pointed a gun at the driver’s girlfriend and ordered her to get out.

She complied, but her boyfriend heard the commotion and jumped into the passenger seat trying to stop Lesser, who allegedly shot the driver in the groin.

The teenager then crashed the car and ran before being arrested by police, prosecutors said.

Four similar carjackings of DoorDash drivers were reported on Nov. 27 and 28, with Lesser listed as the customer in two of the delivery orders, prosecutors said. In Wednesday’s encounter, the name was different, but the IP address allegedly matched that of the orders under Lesser’s name.

The driver who was shot was hospitalized for two days and has since been released.

Lesser was ordered held without bail. He’s scheduled to appear again in court Wednesday.

