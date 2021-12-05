 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old boy shot after argument in Loop

About two hours earlier, a CTA bus driver was beaten less than half a mile away.

By Mohammad Samra
A 15-year-old boy was shot following an argument Dec. 4 in the Loop
Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night after an argument in the Loop.

About 11:20 p.m., the teen was walking in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue when he bumped into a male walking in the opposite direction, Chicago police said. Following an argument, the male shot the 15-year-old in the arm, police said.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A couple of hours earlier, a CTA bus driver was hospitalized after two people beat him less than half a mile away.

About 9 p.m., the driver, a 49-year-old man, was inspecting the bus after hearing a loud noise in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue when he was pushed and repeatedly punched by an unknown male and female, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruises to his face and body, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody in either incident.

