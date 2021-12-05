CTA bus driver beaten in Loop

A CTA bus driver was hospitalized after two people beat him Saturday night in the Loop.

About 9 p.m., the driver, a 49-year-old man, was inspecting the bus after hearing a loud noise in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue when he was pushed and repeatedly punched by an unknown male and female, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruises to his face and body, police said. He was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

A CTA train operator was hospitalized Dec. 1 after two teenagers beat him and then ran away onto the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The employee, 62, got into an argument with two female teens while the train was stalled near the Garfield station, 220 W. Garfield Ave., police and fire officials said.

The teens beat the employee and ran onto the expressway around 8:30 a.m., police said.

The employee was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.