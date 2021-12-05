2 teens shot in separate shootings on the South Side

Two teens were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday, one in Englewood, the other in Pullman on the South Side.

About 12:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was in the 6800 block of South Green Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in good condition.

About fifteen minutes later, a 17-year-old girl was in the 12500 block of South Lowe Street, buying narcotics, when she got into an argument with someone she knew who fired shots at her, police said. She was struck in the leg, and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in good condition.

Chicago police are investigating the shootings.