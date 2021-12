A University of Chicago employee was robbed at knifepoint near the South Side campus Sunday evening

The staff member had just parked in the 800 block of East 59th Street around 6 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and two people took the person’s cell phone at knifepoint, according to a security alert from the University.

The suspects returned to the SUV and fled west on 59th Street, then north on Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the alert.

No one was injured.