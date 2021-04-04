Man, 20, used ‘samurai knife’ to kill elderly family member found dead at Bellwood home with 35 stab wounds, prosecutors say

Bail was denied Sunday for a 20-year-old man who allegedly stabbed an elderly family member dozens of times using a “samurai knife,” leaving her dead inside her Bellwood home before making off with a phone and envelopes of cash.

Isaiah Jones was charged with first-degree murder in Thursday’s brutal slaying of 76-year-old Jearlean Willingham, according to authorities. During Jones’ initial court hearing Sunday, Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Darcopoulos described Willingham as his “step-great-grandmother” and said he spent much of his life living with her.

After attending Bible study on Wednesday, Willingham returned to her home in the 3800 block of Van Buren Street, where Jones was apparently staying, according to Darcopoulos and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Then early Thursday, Darcopoulos said Jones took what he later described as a “samurai knife” and repeatedly struck Willingham. She suffered at least 35 stab wounds, including some that pierced her heart and lungs and another that appeared to cut through her body.

Jones fled the home after grabbing Willingham’s phone and bank envelopes filled with cash, Darcopoulos said. As he was leaving, Jones was caught on a home security camera wearing distinctive red shoes and a red bag, though his face wasn’t visible.

Willingham’s daughter later found her covered in blood on a bedroom floor, Darcopoulos said.

After an alert was issued, Jones was still wearing the same clothing when he was located nearby about five hours later. During a brief pursuit, Darcopoulos said he appeared to be reaching for a gun. When he was placed in custody, Jones was found with disassembled pieces of a handgun, as well as a knife, loose currency and bank envelopes containing $525.

Jones then admitted to killing Willingham and acknowledged that blood covering his body belonged to her, Darcopoulos said. He also told investigators he got rid of the knife used in the slaying, which hasn’t been found.

In addition to the murder charge, Darcopoulos said Jones has a pending case in DuPage County stemming from a previous unlawful use of a weapon charge. She asked the judge to deny Jones bail in the new case.

Greg LaPapa, Jones’ attorney, described his client as a lifelong Illinois resident who works at a Ross clothing store and is trying to obtain his GED. Before asking for a reasonable bond, LaPapa noted his client’s face wasn’t seen in the surveillance video and that he wasn’t apprehended until five hours after the killing.

Judge Susana Ortiz then denied bail, noting the evidence and the “viciousness” of the crime. She also signed an order barring him from contacting Willingham’s family members and any witnesses, responding to a request made by Darcopoulos.

Jones’ next court date was set for Friday.