A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Monday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The teen was traveling in a rideshare bicycle about 6:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.