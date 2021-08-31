 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man dies days after fatal Austin triple shooting

Warren Hoard, 52, was pronounced dead Monday at Mount Sinai Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man died Aug. 30, 2021, after being shot days earlier in Austin.
A man died Aug. 30, 2021, after being shot days earlier in Austin.
Sun-Times file

A man who was wounded in a shooting that left a woman dead and another injured earlier this month in Austin has died.

Warren Hoard, 52, was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m. Monday at Mount Sinai Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On Aug. 21, Hoard and two women were outside of a gas station among 20 other people about 2:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots from a black Dodge Charger, Chicago police said.

Delores Lindsay, 60, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said. The other woman, 24, was shot in the back.

Hoard was struck in the head and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition at the time, officials said.

An autopsy found he died of complications from his gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in South Shore.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Teamsters strike at Sysco plant in Des Plaines could affect CPS food deliveries

The union cites a lack of progress in talks with the food service firm that started in January.

By David Roeder and Nader Issa

Chicago’s 311 non-emergency system in line for another upgrade

Instead of asking city departments to "come up with a number" about how long a service request might take, the city’s Department of Assets, Information and Services will base the response on actual data of how long it really takes to do the work.

By Fran Spielman

4-year-old girl wounded in Englewood shooting

The girl was in front of a home in the 600 block of West 61st Street when she was shot in the arm, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Mark Frerichs, Taliban hostage from Lombard, Illinois, left behind in Afghanistan

While the 20-year Afghanistan war ended Monday, President Joe Biden now should make a priority the release of the Lombard-raised Frerichs, kidnapped in Kabul in January 2020.

By Lynn Sweet

Two men beaten and robbed in middle of street in River North as bystanders dance — and police take 6 minutes to respond

The attack took place early Saturday on a busy stretch of North State Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman said R. Kelly exposed her to sexually transmitted disease

The witness, taking the stand without using her real name, said she was 19 when her older half sister invited her to a Kelly concert in San Antonio in 2017. Her sibling was a fan of his music, she said, but "I was not."

By Associated Press