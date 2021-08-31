Man dies days after fatal Austin triple shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting that left a woman dead and another injured earlier this month in Austin has died.

Warren Hoard, 52, was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m. Monday at Mount Sinai Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On Aug. 21, Hoard and two women were outside of a gas station among 20 other people about 2:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots from a black Dodge Charger, Chicago police said.

Delores Lindsay, 60, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said. The other woman, 24, was shot in the back.

Hoard was struck in the head and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition at the time, officials said.

An autopsy found he died of complications from his gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in South Shore.