17-year-old among 2 shot following gas station altercation

The altercation occurred about 10 p.m. at a gas station in the 400 block of East Pershing Road, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot Sept. 8, 2021, in West Garfield Park.
A teen and man were shot Thursday following a gas station altercation on the South Side.
Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old female was among two shot Thursday night following an altercation at a gas station on the South Side.

A man, 40, was pumping gas in the 400 block of East Pershing Road when he began arguing with occupants of a black Infiniti sedan and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the leg, Chicago police said.

He then returned fire, striking a 17-year-old inside the Infiniti in the arm, police said.

He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The teen was driven by a friend to Provident Hospital of Cook County, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one from the Infiniti was in custody as of early Friday morning.

