 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago police talking to person of interest in murder of pregnant woman dumped in Lake Michigan

Yarianna Wheeler, 19, was spotted by a fisherman Aug. 15 three miles from Waukegan Harbor, authorities have said. She was six months pregnant.

By David Struett
Surveillance video shows Yarianna Wheeler before she went missing and was later found dead in Lake Michigan.
Surveillance video shows Yarianna Wheeler before she went missing and was later found dead in Lake Michigan.
Lake County sheriff’s office

Chicago police are speaking to a person of interest in the murder of a pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan last month, a police spokesperson said Friday.

Police did not release any other details of the investigation into the death of Yarianna Wheeler, 19, who was spotted by a fisherman Aug. 15 three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor. She was six months pregnant.

Wheeler had been stabbed several times before she was dumped into the water, an autopsy found.

She was living in Chicago but was originally from west suburban Bellwood, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. She was likely in the water for a week or two before she was found.

It wasn’t immediately clear where she was dumped into the water. She may have entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan, the sheriff’s office has said.

The body of a man recovered around the same time and location was identified as Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago on Aug. 8. Authorities said his drowning was not related to Wheeler’s death.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Simeon’s expanding NBA legacy

Wolverines coach Robert Smith has five players currently in the NBA.

By Joe Henricksen

Big 12 extends invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston

The moves come six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season.

By Stephen Hawkins | AP

Schaumburg man dies after canoe flips over in Fox Lake, throwing him and a friend into the water

His friend told deputies the man was not wearing a safety vest and was not a good swimmer.

By Sun-Times Wire

Testing a foldable kayak: An afternoon testing the Oru Inlet and sharing father-son time at Mazonia

For apartment dwellers or those with compact cars, the Oru Inlet, a foldable kayak, is the answer at a price as an afternoon of testing at Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area showed.

By Dale Bowman

Recalling the chaos of the morning of 9/11: ‘What’s happening to my city?’

Associated Press writer Howie Rumberg came off his shift, took the subway to lower Manhattan and came up into a world of chaos, as he recounts in this book excerpt.

By Associated Press

Dystopian ‘Mr. Burns’ proves an eerily timely tale in the age of COVID

The crew in Anne Washburn’s post-apocalyptic tale are obsessives, clinging to the world of Homer Simpson and Co. like Odysseus clinging to the mast.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times