A man was shot and critically wounded Saturday in Burnside on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old as standing on the sidewalk about 3:35 a.m. when shots were fired in the 800 block of East 89th Place, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning.