Man dies days after South Shore shooting

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2021, in Burnside on South Side. Sun-Times file

A man who was wounded in a shooting Sunday in South Shore has died.

Kelly Mitchem, 32, was pronounced dead Thursday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On Sunday, Mitchem was in a vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of South South Shore Drive when someone fired shots at him from another vehicle, Chicago police said.

Mitchem was struck and then crashed his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition at the time, police said.

An autopsy released Saturday ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported.

