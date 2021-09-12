 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old son in South Chicago

Fallon Harris, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in a shooting Saturday morning in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue that police said appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
Police investigate Saturday after a boy was killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Police investigate Saturday after a boy was killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A woman was charged Sunday with fatally shooting her 12-year-old son this weekend in the South Chicago neighborhood in an apparent domestic-related incident, officials said.

Fallon Harris, 37, faces a single count of first-degree murder in the slaying Saturday morning in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harris was taken into custody after a witness found the boy unresponsive about 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital and later identified at Kaden Ingram.

Police said the slaying appeared to be a case of domestic violence. Prosecutors in bond court on Sunday said Harris is the boy’s mother.

Public records show Harris has lived at the address where the shooting took place. The boy, identified as Kaden Ingram, also lived in that block, according to the medical examiner’s office, which doesn’t report exact home addresses.

Several hours after the shooting, officers filed in and out of the brick house, some carrying bags of evidence. Tearful relatives later arrived, hugging each other across the street from the scene. They declined to speak with a reporter.

Fallon Harris faces a single count of first-degree murder in connection with the death Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 of 12-year-old Kaden Ingram, who was shot in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue.
Fallon Harris faces a single count of first-degree murder in connection with the death Saturday of 12-year-old Kaden Ingram, who was shot in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue.
Chicago Police Department

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

9/11 attacks: Declassified record released by FBI

The 16-page document is a summary of an FBI interview done in 2015 with a man who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S. who supported the first hijackers to arrive in the country before the attacks.

By Eric Tucker | Associated Press

Person questioned in murder of pregnant woman dumped in Lake Michigan released without charges

No one else was in custody in the death of Yarianna Wheeler, 19, Chicago police said Sunday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

By Sun-Times Wire

How Chicago can spend American Rescue Plan funds to counter domestic violence

Since COVID-19 has arrived, Chicago has seen an unprecedented number of domestic violence survivors reaching out for help.

By Letters to the Editor

On verge of return, Sox will be cautious with Tim Anderson

Expected to return Tuesday, Anderson will be eased back into the lineup.

By Brian Sandalow

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 4

Two teams drop out and two new teams join as we head into a week of matchups between top 10 teams.

By Michael O'Brien

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 3 in high school football

Kaleb Brown’s possible return date, South Elgin’s rise, Batavia magic and more.

By Michael O'Brien