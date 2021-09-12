Woman charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old son in South Chicago

A woman was charged Sunday with fatally shooting her 12-year-old son this weekend in the South Chicago neighborhood in an apparent domestic-related incident, officials said.

Fallon Harris, 37, faces a single count of first-degree murder in the slaying Saturday morning in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harris was taken into custody after a witness found the boy unresponsive about 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital and later identified at Kaden Ingram.

Police said the slaying appeared to be a case of domestic violence. Prosecutors in bond court on Sunday said Harris is the boy’s mother.

Public records show Harris has lived at the address where the shooting took place. The boy, identified as Kaden Ingram, also lived in that block, according to the medical examiner’s office, which doesn’t report exact home addresses.

Several hours after the shooting, officers filed in and out of the brick house, some carrying bags of evidence. Tearful relatives later arrived, hugging each other across the street from the scene. They declined to speak with a reporter.