A man who was wounded in a shooting last week in Gresham has died.

On Sept. 3, Jamal Gibson, 26, was near the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Gibson was pronounced dead Sept. 7 at the University of Chicago Medical Center, officials said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported.