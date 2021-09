A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen boy was near the sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.