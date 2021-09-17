 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 wounded in unrelated shootings a block apart in South Loop

The shootings occurred in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of South Canal Street about an hour apart, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Multiple people were shot June 12, 2021, in Chatham on the South Side.
Two people were wounded in unrelated shooting Thursday night on the Near West Side.
Two people were wounded in unrelated shootings a block apart Thursday in the South Loop on the Near West Side.

A 25-year-old man was fighting with a male about 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a food store in the 1300 block of South Canal Street when he was shot in the head and hand, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, in the 1400 block of South Canal Street, a 19-year-old was shot in his left leg by someone in a passing black SUV, police said.

He was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Police said the two shootings were not connected.

No one from either of the incidents were in custody as of early Friday morning.

