Two men were shot and wounded in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Two 20-year-olds were outside on a porch about 12:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Melvina Avenue when they were shot at, Chicago police said.

One of the men were grazed in the buttocks, while the other was shot twice in his leg, police said.

Both were taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.