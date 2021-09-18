3-year-old boy shot inside home in Calumet Heights

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back Saturday morning inside a home in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to Chicago police. The circumstances weren’t immediately known.

The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital and later transferred to Comer’s Children Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

More than 250 minors have been shot in Chicago so far this year.