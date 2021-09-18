 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3-year-old boy shot inside home in Calumet Heights

About 10:45 a.m., he was inside a home in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue, when he was shot in the back.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 21, 2021 in the Near West Side.
A 3-year-old boy was shot Sept. 18, 2021, in Calumet Heights.
File photo

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back Saturday morning inside a home in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to Chicago police. The circumstances weren’t immediately known.

The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital and later transferred to Comer’s Children Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

More than 250 minors have been shot in Chicago so far this year.

