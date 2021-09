A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning driving in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was driving about 2:55 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Wilson Avenue when he was shot at, Chicago police said.

He self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his neck and chest, police said. He was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody.