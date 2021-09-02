 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

SWAT team responds after shooting suspect barricades himself in Chicago Lawn home

A 69-year-old man was in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street when a male approached him and opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 69-year-old man was in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street when a male approached him and opened fire, striking him in the neck, Chicago police said.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A SWAT team responded to Chicago Lawn Thursday after a person suspected of shooting and critically wounding a man barricaded themselves inside a home.

About 4:30 p.m., a 69-year-old man was in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street when a male approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The alleged gunman then barricaded himself inside a home, police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

The incident is ongoing.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Halas Intrigue Episode 175: Ryan Pace said what?

Ryan Pace speaks. But did he say anything?

By Sun-Times staff

City treasurer determined to reverse lending inequities by depositing tax dollars in smaller, local banks

Banks designated as "municipal depositories" have long been accused of investing far more in majority white neighborhoods than they in communities of color. City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is trying to change that.

By Fran Spielman

Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt commits to Duke

Jaden Schutt is Duke’s first Illinois prospect to commit since Scheyer was named the Blue Devils’ coach-in-waiting.

By Joe Henricksen

CPD lieutenant accused of shoving flashlight between buttocks of teen carjacking suspect

Defense attorney Jim McKay argued the incident was akin to a "spanking."

By Mitch Dudek and Tom Schuba

Sysco workers end strike in Des Plaines

The food service company has reached a tentative agreement with members of Teamster Local 703.

By David Roeder

Now there’s a ‘Karen’ movie, and it’s a terrible film about a terrible person

The poorly executed tale of a hateful racist isn’t even worth watching as a curiosity.

By Richard Roeper