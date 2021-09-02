SWAT team responds after shooting suspect barricades himself in Chicago Lawn home

A SWAT team responded to Chicago Lawn Thursday after a person suspected of shooting and critically wounding a man barricaded themselves inside a home.

About 4:30 p.m., a 69-year-old man was in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street when a male approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The alleged gunman then barricaded himself inside a home, police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

The incident is ongoing.