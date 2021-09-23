 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Arrest warrant issued for Oak Lawn woman who used fake ‘Maderna’ card to vacation in Hawaii

Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for Mrozak’s arrest after she failed to appear for a Zoom court hearing in Hawaii Wednesday morning.

By Sophie Sherry
Authorities say an Oak Lawn woman used this bogus CDC COVID-19 vaccination card to bypass a mandatory 10-day quarantine in Hawaii.
Authorities say an Oak Lawn woman used this bogus CDC COVID-19 vaccination card to bypass a mandatory 10-day quarantine in Hawaii.
Departamento del Fiscal General de Hawái

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Oak Lawn woman who failed to appear for her first court date after allegedly using a phony COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna to get into Hawaii for a vacation without quarantining.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge for violating the state’s coronavirus emergency proclamation, which requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test.

Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for Mrozak’s arrest after she failed to appear for Zoom hearing Wednesday morning.

Mrozak arrived at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Aug. 23 with a card claiming she received her first “Maderna” vaccine dose in Delaware from a National Guard member named “cpl wolf,” and got a second dose administered by a “ssgt montey,” photocopies of the alleged document show.

She made it through the screening before investigators determined her hotel and return flight information listed on her state-mandated trip record was bogus, authorities said.

Mrozak was arrested Aug. 28 when she arrived at the airport for her return flight home.

A judge initially set bail at $2,000 but Mrozak was later released on her own recognizance, according to court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Pritzker announces $40 million workforce recovery grant program, a ‘key component’ for state’s pandemic recovery

The governor also said the state will expand its youth career pathways program that serves young people who might be at risk of dropping out or experiencing violence.

By Rachel Hinton

Bears predictions: Week 3 at Browns

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Justin Fields’ first start Sunday against the Browns:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, and 3 more

AP Week 5 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an AP panel of sportswriters.

By Associated Press

President Biden to visit Chicago on Wednesday to tout vaccine mandates

Biden intends to visit a Chicago business enforcing a vaccine mandate, a White House official said.

By Lynn Sweet

White Sox go for clincher in Cleveland

Reynaldo Lopez starting Game 1, Michael Kopech Game 2 in doubleheader vs. Indians.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Illinois, Purdue are both dealing with quarterback questions

Illini coach Bret Bielema is sticking with Brandon Peters.

By Michael Marot | The Associated Press