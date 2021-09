A 29-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5:20 p.m., he was standing near the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue, when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.