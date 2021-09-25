16-year-old among 3 wounded in unrelated shootings in Back of the Yards

A 16-year-old was among two people wounded in unrelated shootings in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The teen was riding in the rear seat of a vehicle about 1:16 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street when he was shot in the heel, Chicago police said.

He was taken by the driver to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A little over an hour earlier, a 35-year-old man was driving southbound about two miles away just before midnight in the 5200 block of South Halsted, when he was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

About 12:30 a.m., a woman, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard when she was shot in her ankle, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago, where she was in good condition, police said.

No one from any of the shootings was in custody.