A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The teen was sitting in a parked vehicle about 11:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 38th Place when someone in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the groin and right leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.