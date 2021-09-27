 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed, suspect wounded in shooting after argument in Gresham: police

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was killed and a suspect wounded in a shooting after an argument Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The two men, 35 and 38, were arguing after a card game about 12:45 a.m. in a residence in the 700 block of West 77th Street when the older man shot at the younger man multiple times, police said.

The 35-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.

The 38-year-old was shot in the left arm, and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition and in custody, police said.

