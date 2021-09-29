4 ‘unintended targets’ wounded in West Town shooting; ‘It’s almost unbelievable’

At least four bystanders were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Wednesday in West Town. A fifth person, police believe to be a possible suspect, was also shot.

Two vehicles were driving in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when an occupant of one vehicle began shooting at the other, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 30-year-old woman and two men, 25 and 48, were taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Another man, 27, was struck in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

One of the victims is a “possible suspect,” according to Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott.

The scene of the shooting spanned two blocks of Milwaukee Avenue from Hubbard to Grand streets, Chicago fire officials said.

Crystal Wilson, a ride-share driver, said the gunman hit a passenger in her blue Kia before continuing its chase through the intersection. She remained on the scene waiting for officers to investigate her car.

“I’ve got a headache, I’m a little shocked,” Wilson said. “I live in Indiana so I don’t want to just leave my car... I was trying to take my passengers home, and we heard a lot of noise, and I thought the noise was like some random fireworks. And then he said, ‘No, I’ve been shot.’”

Wilson stopped the car and dialed 9-1-1 as another woman came over to help.

“These guys were hanging out in the window shooting...I was trying to focus on not hitting someone else’s car and... make sure my passenger was OK,” Wilson said.

Dancello Bennett and Harry McGraw were on their way to grab a bite to eat when they heard the sound of gunfire quickly approaching. McGraw dropped to the ground for safety while Bennett tried to run inside a building.

“We literally have an office down the street. Just grabbing lunch and [then] it’s like an all out gun war, like shooting down the streets,” Bennett said. “It’s wild.”

McGraw said it looked like a gunman from an SUV was shooting at a car in front of them. He thought he heard 20 to 30 gunshots in 10 seconds.

The fleeing car honked at other drivers to get out of their way so they didn’t get blocked in.

“It was just unbelievable to know that these guys are willing to risk it all in the midst of everybody else, just reckless driving, reckless shooting,” McGraw said. “So we need to pray for Chicago; we need better for Chicago.”

Daniel Cater, a new driver for Fortune Fish & Gourmet, was preparing to turn off Milwaukee Avenue onto Halsted Street when he saw two people hanging out of a car with guns.

Two bullets hit the top of the truck — inches from his head— and another bullet pierced his driver-side tire.

“I saw it happen; I knew that was shooting,” Cater said. “I’m still in shock, it was a near-death experience,” Cater continued. “It’s almost unbelievable ... I could have died right now. I really don’t feel anything.”

Following the shooting, people gathered around the typically crowded six-way intersection littered with dozens of bullet casings.

Michelle Peterson, of Lake View, was having a drink on Clover’s patio, 722 W. Grand Ave., with a friend when she heard what she thought were fireworks.

“By the time we heard it, it was kind of too late to do anything about it. Two people were shot right there … in broad daylight, in the middle of a busy population area,” Peterson said.